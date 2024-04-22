AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
RPO Faisalabad reviews security of Chinese at FIEDMC

Press Release Published 22 Apr, 2024 04:39am

FAISALABAD: Regional Police Office Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan along with Commissioner Faisalabad Silwat Saeed conducted meeting at FIEDMC to review the security of FIEDMC. City Police Officer, DCO Faisalabad, SSP Special Branch, Head of intelligence agencies and representative of FIEDMC attended the meeting.

RPO Faisalabad further directed to carry out a fresh security audit of FIEDMC to plug the loopholes identified by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs). Moreover, the RPO directed the law enforcement agencies to carry out search operations in the environs of FIEDMC.

Security deployment should be made according to Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) during the movement of Chinese nationals. The Chinese national should be bound to travel in special vehicles, keeping the protocols of prescribed SOPs.

The RPO also recommended bullet proof vehicles should for the movements of Chinese and other foreign nationals and special security arrangements should be made for their residential areas. Permanent barricades should be established to strengthen the hard targeting of facilities where foreigners works and resides.

The security audit of all facilities and industrial area needs to be conducted on top priority as per directions of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Notwithstanding, the revamping of security measures, the laxity in duty will not be tolerated.

