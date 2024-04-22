AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
ECP seeks report on PP-149 Lahore issue

Recorder Report Published 22 Apr, 2024 04:39am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday sought a report from the provincial election commissioner of Punjab concerning the issue of polling agents from PP-149, Lahore being asked to sign blank Form 45.

In a statement issued here, an ECP spokesman said that the commission has taken notice of the presiding officer obtaining signatures from polling agents and sought a report for potential legal action.

Meanwhile, the top electoral body also sought reports regarding the killing of a political worker in Narowal and the alleged abduction of polling staff in Killa Abdullah.

The ECP spokesman said that the commission, on the request of various candidates and the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, has sought report from the provincial election commissioner of Balochistan and the deputy commissioner of Killa Abdullah regarding the incident of alleged abduction of polling staff in PB-50 Killa Abdullah.

However, the deputy commissioner Killa Abdullah verbally said that no incident of abduction of polling staff occurred.

The ECP directed the deputy commissioner to submit a written report in this regard so that appropriate decision can be taken on the aforementioned requests.

Besides, the ECP also took notice of the killing of a political worker during Sunday’s by-election in PP-54 Narowal and sought a report from the relevant authorities.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja personally spoke to the District Police Officer (DPO) Narowal and directed him to immediately take legal action against the culprits and report back to the commission.

