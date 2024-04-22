Prices of essential food items show mixed trend

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of essential food commodities, including vegetables, live chicken/meat, flour, sugar, cooking oil/ghee and other was witnessed, as per weekly-survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

The survey said the price of live chicken remained high as available at Rs520/kg in the retail market, however, the price of farm eggs dropped slightly which is being sold at Rs280/dozen against the price of Rs300/dozen in the previous week.

Similarly, Cow meat with bone was available at Rs900 per kilogram and without bone at Rs800 per kilo against the official fixed rate. Mutton beef was being sold at Rs2200-2400 per kg against the price of Rs2200 per kilo.

A significant decrease in the price of flour was also registered in the retail and wholesale market as price of a 20-kg sac dropped at Rs2200-2300 which was selling at Rs2800-2900 per sac in the previous week, the survey noted. Similarly, the price of 80-kg also decreased in the wholesale market.

The survey said prices of vegetables remained high in the local market

Ginger was available at Rs750-800 per kilo, while Chinese garlic was sold at Rs800 per kilogram and locally-produced garlic was available at Rs600 per kilogram, the survey said. The price of onion was Rs200 per kilo while Tajikistan onion was available at Rs150 per kilo. Price of tomatoes also comes down at Rs100-120 per kilogram against the price of Rs150/kg in the previous week.

The survey said peas was being sold at Rs150-170, capsicum at Rs400/kilo, ladyfinger Rs250/kilo, and curry Rs60/ kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/ kilo, turnip at Rs50/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs80/ kilo, Tinda Rs150/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs120/kg.

Similarly, the Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100-120/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs150/kg, capsicum at Rs200/- per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs80-100/- per kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70/kg in the retail market.

Likewise, the survey said prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market.

Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs340kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs540/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs300/kg, dal channa at Rs280/kg, white lobiya at Rs450/kg, red bean at Rs440/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white channa at Rs360 /kg, small-size white channa from Rs300/kg.

Sugar was being sold at Rs150/kg in the retail market as no further decrease was witnessed in the wholesale market.

Prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

The prices of the fruits, apples reached Rs400/kg, persimmon Rs150/kg and banana 200/dozen, guava Rs200/kg, guava at Rs250-300 per kilo, orange at Rs250 per dozen, kinnow at Rs200 per dozen, strawberry at Rs300/kg, melon at Rs200 per kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024