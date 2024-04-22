AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
PM renews pledge to realise Iqbal’s vision of Pakistan

NNI Published 22 Apr, 2024 04:39am

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal had dreamt of a ‘Pakistan’ that would be a cradle of peace, political forbearance and brotherhood and stressed upon renewing of pledge to achieve Iqbal’s vision by making strenuous efforts.

He said that Allama Iqbal wanted the youth to take the country to acme of progress and development with their constructive approach.

In a message on the observance of 86th death anniversary of Dr Muhammad Iqbal, the prime minister said that the entire nation had been praying for the high ranks of Allama’s departed soul on the day and paid rich tribute to his contributions.

“Dr Muhammad Iqbal, through his thoughts and teachings, had stressed upon unity of Muslim Ummah. He especially focused upon youth and played an important role in getting them acquainted with the sacrifices of their forefathers, prestige and the forgotten inheritance,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release on Sunday, quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister further said that Allama Iqbal taught the youth to wage consistent struggle and exhorted them to carve paths in the future through gaining knowledge and carrying out research and by learning from the past glorious periods of Muslims.

Iqbal’s philosophy of selfhood (Khudi) was a beacon of light for all and by emulating his philosophy, the exquisite qualities of mankind could be achieved, he said, adding that not only the modern universities in the region but across the globe were also conducting research upon his philosophy and teachings.

The prime minister said, moreover, Iqbal’s verses and writings in Persian and Urdu languages had been popular in the world.

Allama Iqbal had dreamt of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Indo-Pak sub-continent which was realized by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders of the Muslim League by striving day and night.

