AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,394 Increased By 99.2 (1.36%)
BR30 24,121 Increased By 266.7 (1.12%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-22

Indian shares snap four-week winning run on ME worries

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2024 04:39am

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark indexes bucked the global weakness to end higher on Friday, boosted by HDFC Bank, although the gains were not enough to prevent their first weekly loss in five on worries over the Middle East conflict and US rates.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.69% to 22,147, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.83% to 73,088.33, gaining for the first time this week. But they lost about 1.6% over the holiday-shortened week.

HDFC Bank, which has the highest weight on the Nifty, rose 2.45%, and helped lift financial services 1.31%, ahead of reporting its quarterly results on Saturday.

US-rate sensitive IT stocks lost 0.39% on the day and 4.71% over the week, their second worst week in 12 months, on fading hopes of early US rate cuts and disappointing reports from market leaders TCS and Infosys.

The duo, along with Wipro, which reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly revenue moments after the closing bell, and HCLTech have lost between 3.8% and 5% this week, among the most on the Nifty 50.

Indian shares Sensex

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares snap four-week winning run on ME worries

IMF Executive board meetings scheduled till May 1: Pakistan not yet on the agenda

Details of security expenditure on 28 CPEC projects sought

Crisis-Resilient Social Protection programme: World Bank to approve $270m additional financing next month

Raisi to arrive today amid ME tensions

Khamenei praises ‘success’ of military after Israel attack

US aid shows Ukraine will not be ‘second Afghanistan’: Zelensky

Sans formal govt approval: CPPA-G expresses inability to supply power to RSEZ

Five waves of UBS layoffs to start in June

Sustainable nitrogen management: Ministry decides to reach out to stakeholders

By-elections: PML-N takes lead

Read more stories