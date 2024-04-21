AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,394 Increased By 99.2 (1.36%)
BR30 24,121 Increased By 266.7 (1.12%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel vows to increase 'military pressure' on Hamas in 'coming days'

AFP Published 21 Apr, 2024 10:57pm

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Israel will increase "military pressure" on Palestinian militant group Hamas in a bid to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza.

"In the coming days we will increase the military and political pressure on Hamas because this is the only way to free our hostages," Netanyahu said in a video statement on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Passover, threatening to "deliver additional and painful blows" without specifying.

Despite an international outcry, Netanyahu has repeatedly said that the army will launch a ground assault on Rafah, a southern Gaza city so far spared an Israeli invasion where more than 1.5 million Palestinians have taken refuge.

Israeli PM vows to invade Rafah despite world ‘pressure’

The army has said some of the hostages abducted from southern Israel during Hamas's October 7 attack that sparked the war were being held in Rafah.

Military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement later on Sunday that "the chief of staff has approved the next steps for the war," without offering details.

"On Passover, it will be 200 days of captivity for the hostages... We will fight until you return home to us."

Comments

200 characters

Israel vows to increase 'military pressure' on Hamas in 'coming days'

Gunmen kill 7 customs officials in western Pakistan in two attacks

‘Visit of foreign dignitaries’: public holiday announced in Karachi Division on Tuesday, April 23

By-elections: official results awaited for 21 national and provincial seats

Gulf markets subdued on geopolitical tensions, US rate cut concerns

Chapman-inspired New Zealand shock Pakistan in third T20I

Hamas says US military aid to Israel ‘green light’ for Gaza ‘aggression’

US aid shows Ukraine will not be ‘second Afghanistan’: Zelensky

West Indies Women beat Pakistan in second ODI to seal series 2-0

Aurangzeb briefs global FIs on reform initiatives

Govt to revisit NFC Award if IMF loan approved: Aurangzeb

Read more stories