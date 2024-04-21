AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,394 Increased By 99.2 (1.36%)
BR30 24,121 Increased By 266.7 (1.12%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-21

Punjab CM for encouraging youth to expand creative thinking

Recorder Report Published 21 Apr, 2024 04:10am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Saturday that the establishment of Nawaz Sharif IT city in Lahore will not only generate employment opportunities but will also promote creative abilities among the youth.

“If we want to progress among the comity of nations, we will have to encourage the creative abilities among our youth,” Maryam said, adding: “The Punjab government would encourage and welcome creative thinking of the youth. Innovation provides creative abilities, exports and employment opportunities.

Those countries which make investment in the latest research and development are progressing swiftly on the economic front.” Maryam said, “The Pakistani youth is enriched with creative abilities, our youth can surprise the world through their creative abilities if they are provided government patronage.”

In a message on the ‘Creativity and Innovation Day’ the CM said, “The youth should project their creative abilities by thinking something new ‘Kuch Naya Soch’, they should explore new ideas and adopt innovation in all aspects of life. It is the gift of nature which is bestowed upon the human ability to create something new. Education plays a fundamental role in our creative abilities.”

The CM highlighted that creative ability is of utmost importance to find solutions of the problems arising with the passage of time and change.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz Punjab government Punjab CM Pakistani youth

Comments

200 characters

Punjab CM for encouraging youth to expand creative thinking

Govt to revisit NFC Award if IMF loan approved: Aurangzeb

SOE transformation: ADB sending mission to develop $400m project scope

Pakistan rejects US’ ‘politically motivated’ move

Alleged supplies to missile programme: US imposes ban on four entities

Space activities rules: Pemra licensees to use only registered satellites in future

Concerns of rating agencies on external side addressed

PSDP’s FIIP: Finance Division to hire project director

Erdogan urges Palestinian unity

Blast at Iraq army base kills one

All set for by-polls in 21 constituencies today

Read more stories