Punjab CM for encouraging youth to expand creative thinking

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Saturday that the establishment of Nawaz Sharif IT city in Lahore will not only generate employment opportunities but will also promote creative abilities among the youth.

“If we want to progress among the comity of nations, we will have to encourage the creative abilities among our youth,” Maryam said, adding: “The Punjab government would encourage and welcome creative thinking of the youth. Innovation provides creative abilities, exports and employment opportunities.

Those countries which make investment in the latest research and development are progressing swiftly on the economic front.” Maryam said, “The Pakistani youth is enriched with creative abilities, our youth can surprise the world through their creative abilities if they are provided government patronage.”

In a message on the ‘Creativity and Innovation Day’ the CM said, “The youth should project their creative abilities by thinking something new ‘Kuch Naya Soch’, they should explore new ideas and adopt innovation in all aspects of life. It is the gift of nature which is bestowed upon the human ability to create something new. Education plays a fundamental role in our creative abilities.”

The CM highlighted that creative ability is of utmost importance to find solutions of the problems arising with the passage of time and change.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024