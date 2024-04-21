CBD, PSEB to establish ‘Nawaz Sharif IT City’

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) and the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) have solidified a momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster the inception of Pakistan’s premier IT hub, Nawaz Sharif IT City.

The signing of this MoU marks a significant stride towards the establishment of Nawaz Sharif IT City, slated to be the country’s foremost and largest IT precinct.

By joining forces, CBD Punjab and PSEB pledge to fortify the global competitiveness of the provincial IT sector and propel sustainable growth within Punjab’s burgeoning IT industry. CBD Punjab and PSEB are committed to curating comprehensive databases encompassing entrepreneurs and freelancers across the province. This concerted effort aims to bolster support structures and opportunities for local talents, positioning Punjab as a thriving hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.The MoU signing ceremony took place at the closing ceremony of ITCN Asia and was attended by prominent figures from the IT and corporate world, including H.E. Dima Yahya, Secretary General, Digital Corporation Organization, Minister for State IT & Communication Shiza Fatima Khawaja, Director Business Development CBD Punjab, Ali Waqar Shah, Director Marketing CBD Punjab, Waseem Siddiq, Director Architecture & Planning CBD Punjab, Sameer Aftab Sial, Director Project Management CBD Punjab Asif Iqbal, and others. The MoU was signed by Imran Amin, CEO CBD Punjab, and Humera Ayesha Moirani, CEO PSEB.

Moreover, CBD Punjab and PSEB will collaborate to fortify the vital nexus between academia and the IT industry.

