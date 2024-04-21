AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,394 Increased By 99.2 (1.36%)
BR30 24,121 Increased By 266.7 (1.12%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-21

CBD, PSEB to establish ‘Nawaz Sharif IT City’

Recorder Report Published 21 Apr, 2024 04:10am

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) and the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) have solidified a momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster the inception of Pakistan’s premier IT hub, Nawaz Sharif IT City.

The signing of this MoU marks a significant stride towards the establishment of Nawaz Sharif IT City, slated to be the country’s foremost and largest IT precinct.

By joining forces, CBD Punjab and PSEB pledge to fortify the global competitiveness of the provincial IT sector and propel sustainable growth within Punjab’s burgeoning IT industry. CBD Punjab and PSEB are committed to curating comprehensive databases encompassing entrepreneurs and freelancers across the province. This concerted effort aims to bolster support structures and opportunities for local talents, positioning Punjab as a thriving hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.The MoU signing ceremony took place at the closing ceremony of ITCN Asia and was attended by prominent figures from the IT and corporate world, including H.E. Dima Yahya, Secretary General, Digital Corporation Organization, Minister for State IT & Communication Shiza Fatima Khawaja, Director Business Development CBD Punjab, Ali Waqar Shah, Director Marketing CBD Punjab, Waseem Siddiq, Director Architecture & Planning CBD Punjab, Sameer Aftab Sial, Director Project Management CBD Punjab Asif Iqbal, and others. The MoU was signed by Imran Amin, CEO CBD Punjab, and Humera Ayesha Moirani, CEO PSEB.

Moreover, CBD Punjab and PSEB will collaborate to fortify the vital nexus between academia and the IT industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PSEB CBD Nawaz Sharif IT City

Comments

200 characters

CBD, PSEB to establish ‘Nawaz Sharif IT City’

Govt to revisit NFC Award if IMF loan approved: Aurangzeb

SOE transformation: ADB sending mission to develop $400m project scope

Pakistan rejects US’ ‘politically motivated’ move

Alleged supplies to missile programme: US imposes ban on four entities

Space activities rules: Pemra licensees to use only registered satellites in future

Concerns of rating agencies on external side addressed

PSDP’s FIIP: Finance Division to hire project director

Erdogan urges Palestinian unity

Blast at Iraq army base kills one

All set for by-polls in 21 constituencies today

Read more stories