Imran Khan writes letter to CJP, urges action on 'poor' rule of law in country

In a letter to Pakistan's Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Saturday, PTI chief Imran Khan urged the top judge to take action to improve the poor rule of law and uphold the Constitution's supremacy, Aaj News reported.

In a four-page letter to the Chief Justice, he wrote: “It would only exacerbate the Constitutional crisis this country is already facing and push it closer to the abyss if you and the Supreme Court did not act on each of the above matters of grave significance.”

He highlighted seven matters, some of which were the subject of petitions already filed with the top court.

He claimed, however, that such cases have so far been in vain.

In a social media post on X, the former prime minister's official account released images of the letter.

The imprisoned PTI leader had also written a letter to CJP Qazi Faez Esa last year, asking the chief justice to defend the party's basic rights.

He had petitioned the Supreme Court to protect his party's constitutionally granted "right to liberty, to associate, assemble, and speak" in a seven-page letter dated November 30, 2023.

The former prime minister first brought up a graft case against his opponent, Nawaz Sharif, in the most recent letter.

He added that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutors had suggested the accountability court clear the PML-N supremo, despite having recorded the statements of 15 out of 25 witnesses.