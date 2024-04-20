AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
Putin orders Russian government to outline proposals for BRICS grain exchange

Reuters Published 20 Apr, 2024 05:19pm

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his government to present proposals to facilitate grain trading with other countries including India and China, according to documents published by the Kremlin on Saturday.

The idea for the grain exchange also including Brazil and South Africa among others - which together with Russia make up the group of countries known as the BRICS - is to allow buyers to purchase directly from producers, and was already backed by Putin ahead of summit of the group in October.

The Kremlin has asked for the proposals to be presented by July 1 by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina.

Kremlin says Russia and NATO are now in ‘rect confrontation’

Putin has also ordered the government to set out additional support measures for farmers, including funding as well as ensuring supplies of gasoline and diesel.

Russia had to introduce a temporary diesel and gasoline export ban last autumn as the domestic market faced fuel shortages and rising prices amid the harvest.

The restrictions were subsequently mostly lifted, though Russia again banned gasoline exports, with some exceptions, for six months starting from March 1 to prevent possible fuel shortages.

