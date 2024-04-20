AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
Anti-smuggling drive: Pull your socks up, PM tells LEAs, agencies

Zaheer Abbasi Published 20 Apr, 2024 04:18am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to expedite the countrywide campaign against smuggling and all law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies should cooperate with each other in this regard.

On Friday, the premier presided over a high-level review meeting regarding the prevention of smuggling in the country. The prime minister was informed in detail about smuggling, misuse of Afghan transit trade, drugs, food items including sugar, wheat, fertilisers, petroleum products, and illegal weapons.

The report of the investigation committee headed by AD Khawaja regarding Afghan transit trade was also presented at the meeting.

No political, bureaucratic interference to be allowed in anti-smuggling drive: PM Shehbaz

The meeting was informed that after consultation with all the stakeholders, the national anti-smuggling strategy is in the final stages, which will be presented soon for approval.

The meeting was further informed that two days ago, in a joint operation of law enforcement agencies and Customs, a raid was conducted on a smuggling warehouse in Mastung, in which smuggled goods worth Rs10 billion were confiscated.

The prime minister praised the law enforcement agencies and directed them to speed up the anti-smuggling efforts.

Shehbaz was also informed that a list of smugglers, hoarders, and their facilitators has been prepared and provided to law enforcement agencies and provinces.

The prime minister directed the immediate removal of the identified officers and departmental action.

The premier directed all law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies to cooperate with each other to prevent smuggling.

He directed the Ministry of Law and Justice to immediately enact necessary legislation for awarding exemplary punishment to the smugglers and those involved in drug activities.

To prevent smuggling in the border areas, the youth should be provided a favourable environment for alternative employment opportunities, he further directed.

The prime minister directed the Customs authorities to conduct a third-party audit of the system that monitors Afghan transit trade.

The prime minister issued instructions to immediately release funds for a survey to check the use of drugs at the national level and wanted to completely stop the smuggling of sugar.

