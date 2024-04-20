Innovative diplomacy with the US, KSA and Iran

The convergence of diplomatic engagements between Pakistan, USA, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Iran amidst heightened regional tensions underscores a pivotal moment in Middle Eastern geopolitics.

As the Saudi Foreign Minister embarked on a visit to Pakistan to overtly solidify initial Saudi investments of $7 billion, Pakistan’s President has extended an invitation to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, with Raisi accepting a visit on 22nd April.

This timing is particularly noteworthy, occurring merely nine days after Iran’s unprecedented direct attack on Israel—an action that has incensed the USA and its Western allies.

Pakistan’s diplomatic overtures are paramount especially following the Iranian direct attack on Israel on 13th April, countered by a coalition of the US, UK, and French military assets, with ground support from regional allies including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Jordan.

Against this backdrop, Pakistan’s invitation extended to President Raisi signifies Pakistan’s delicate and risky diplomatic maneuvering as Pakistan’s Finance Minister is currently in Washington DC where is engaging with the IMF to secure the release of the final tranche of $1.1 billion under the Stand-By Agreement and to explore possibilities for a new three-year IMF programme knowing very well that apparently, the visit of Iranian President to Pakistan would annoy the US which has almost veto power over IMF decision making process.

A compelling angle emerges from this tripartite diplomatic activity, as all evidence suggests that Pakistan is acting as a crucial interlocutor between the USA and Iran, as well as between Saudi Arabia and Iran. That Pakistan uniquely maintains strong diplomatic ties with both Iran and Saudi Arabia, alongside a strategic relationship with the USA is a fact. Given the entrenched animosity and divergent interests between these key players in the Middle East, direct negotiations seem improbable.

Therefore, as major stakeholders in the region’s conflicts, the USA and Saudi Arabia require a third-party intermediary to facilitate discussions on Middle East peace prospects with Iran—and Pakistan appears poised to fulfill this pivotal role.

This evidence-based theory holds considerable weight, particularly given the current context. Notably, Saudi Arabia’s overtly intent to solidify substantial investments of $7 billion (or potentially $5 billion according to other sources) in Pakistan, but the Saudi delegation was led by the Foreign Minister, rather than by the Ministers of industries, trade and investment, or commerce.

Conversely, Pakistan’s response to this visit, spearheaded by the Foreign Minister despite the economic focus involving the Ministry of Finance, Board of Investment, and Ministry of Industries, highlights the diplomatic nature of the engagement.

