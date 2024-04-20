AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
Australia, NZ dlrs slide

Reuters Published 20 Apr, 2024 04:18am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars tumbled on Friday as media reports of Israeli strikes on Iran spurred safe-haven demand into the US dollar and local bonds.

The Australian dollar fell 0.7% to $0.6376, the lowest since November and just within a striking distance of a major support level of $0.6340.

It slipped 0.2% overnight and was set for a weekly loss of 1.4%.

The kiwi lost 0.6% to $0.5866, testing a key support level of $0.5863.

It eased 0.3% overnight and was headed for a weekly loss of 1.2%.

ABC News reported late on Thursday that Israeli missiles have hit a site in Iran, citing a US official, in a major escalation of the Middle East hostilities.

