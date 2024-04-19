AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
President Zardari confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz (M) upon Turkish CGS

BR Web Desk | APP Published April 19, 2024 Updated April 19, 2024 06:56pm

President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon Turkish Chief of General Staff, General Metin Gürak at a special investiture ceremony at presidency in Islamabad, PTV World reported.

The prestigious award was conferred on General Metin Gürak in recognition of his role and outstanding services for further promoting the already existing close bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Turkiye.

Earlier, General Metin called on Minister for Defence and Defence Production Khawaja Asif, APP reported.

The defence minister extended warm welcome to the esteemed Turkish delegation and described the bilateral defence relations between Pakistan and Türkiye as robust.

He acknowledged the active role being played by Turkiye for controlling the situation and suffering in Gaza.

The visiting dignitary commended Pakistan’s efforts in fostering regional peace and stability, as well as Pakistan Armed Forces’ role in combating terrorism.

Both sides acknowledged the strong relationship between their Armed Forces and committed to further expand defense collaboration.

