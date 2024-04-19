AIRLINK 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (3.83%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
CNERGY 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.75%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.73%)
FCCL 19.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.82%)
FFBL 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.09%)
FFL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
GGL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 114.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.21%)
HUBC 130.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.62%)
OGDC 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.23%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
PIAA 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 112.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.12%)
PRL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.22%)
PTC 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.43%)
SEARL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1%)
SNGP 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.47%)
SSGC 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.27%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TRG 68.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.52%)
UNITY 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,335 Increased By 40.4 (0.55%)
BR30 23,902 Increased By 47.4 (0.2%)
KSE100 70,541 Increased By 251.1 (0.36%)
KSE30 23,230 Increased By 59.4 (0.26%)
G7 identified ‘specific steps’ to help Ukraine, Kuleba says

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2024 01:44pm

CAPRI: Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies have identified “specific steps” needed to help Ukraine fight Russia, Kyiv’s foreign minister said on Friday, warning Europe would be engulfed by war if Russia triumphed.

“We identified specific steps which Western partners will make to help Ukraine,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters on the Italian island of Capri where G7 foreign ministers are meeting.

G7 eyeing using frozen Russian assets as collateral for Ukraine loans, EU official says

He said the West had the capacity “to provide Ukraine with all necessary resources as soon as possible to save Europe from a larger war.”

