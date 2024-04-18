AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
G7 eyeing using frozen Russian assets as collateral for Ukraine loans, EU official says

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2024 08:09pm

WASHINGTON: Group of Seven members are discussing using nearly $300 billion in frozen Russian assets as collateral to provide loans to Ukraine, European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday.

Dombrovskis said different options were under consideration, and the discussions were ongoing.

Yellen says it’s important to unlock value of Russian assets to aid Ukraine

He said he hoped the European Union - where the lion’s share of the frozen assets are held - would approve a separate EU measure in coming months to use the profits or interest earned on the assets to help Ukraine.

Group of Seven Russian assets

