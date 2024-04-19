AIRLINK 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (3.83%)
US embassy in Israel tells employees to limit movement

AFP Published 19 Apr, 2024 11:47am
OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: The United States embassy in Israel on Friday told its employees and their families to restrict their movements after reports that Israel conducted a strike inside Iran.

“Out of an abundance of caution following reports that Israel conducted a retaliatory strike inside Iran, US government employees and their family members are restricted from personal travel outside the greater Tel Aviv” area as well as the Jerusalem and Beersheva areas “until further notice,” a security advisory issued by the mission on its website said.

Israel attacks Iran, sources say, drones reported over Isfahan

Due to a “complex” security environment that “can change quickly,” the embassy “may further restrict or prohibit” the concerned people from travelling to parts of Israel, Jerusalem’s Old City, and the occupied West Bank, the advisory read.

