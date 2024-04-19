AIRLINK 67.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.76%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.75%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 68.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.2%)
FCCL 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.53%)
FFBL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.57%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
GGL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HBL 114.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
HUBC 130.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
KOSM 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
MLCF 36.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.7%)
OGDC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.23%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
PIAA 25.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 112.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.11%)
PRL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.39%)
PTC 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.76%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.68%)
SSGC 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.45%)
TRG 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
UNITY 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,338 Increased By 43.2 (0.59%)
BR30 23,893 Increased By 39.2 (0.16%)
KSE100 70,561 Increased By 270.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 23,236 Increased By 65.3 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat futures jump more than 3% on reports of Israeli strike on Iran

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2024 10:47am

CANBERRA: Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures rose on Friday after reports that Israeli missiles had hit a site in Iran fuelled fears of escalating conflict in the Middle East and pushed oil prices sharply higher.

However, all three contracts were still close to their lowest levels since 2020 amid plentiful supply.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 3.6% at $5.73 a bushel by 0250 GMT, with CBOT corn 1.2% higher at $4.41-1/4 a bushel and soybeans up 0.7% at $11.57-1/4 a bushel.

Oil prices rose by around 3% amid concerns that Middle East oil supply could be disrupted.

Traders fear that expanding violence in the Middle East could impact shipments in the region and from Russia, the world’s biggest wheat exporter and an ally of Iran, said Commonwealth Bank analyst Dennis Voznesenski.

Higher oil prices, meanwhile, push up the value of ethanol and its feedstocks, which include corn and soybeans, he said.

While wheat was headed for a weekly gain of around 3% and corn for a weekly rise of around 1.5%, soybeans remained on track to end the week down 1.5%.

Chicago wheat recoups some losses as US dollar eases

Prices are under pressure from strong supply of wheat from Russia, soybeans from South America and corn from South America and the United States.

Iran last weekend launched hundreds of drones and missiles in a retaliatory strike on Israel after a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Syria.

Most of the drones and missiles were downed before reaching Israeli territory, with minimal damage and casualties.

Israel had said it was going to retaliate.

Wheat Corn soybean

Comments

200 characters

Wheat futures jump more than 3% on reports of Israeli strike on Iran

Israel attacks Iran, sources say, drones reported over Isfahan

Oil prices surge 3% on reports of Israeli strikes on Iran

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Stocks recover after Israeli strikes on Iran, KSE-100 gains

Police kill bomber, militant to thwart attack on Japanese nationals in Karachi

Aurangzeb pitches bankable projects to attract Saudi, UK investments

Saudi business tycoons due shortly: PM

Fund for hiring top-notch professionals: Aurangzeb asked to engage with corporate sector

Global investors apprised about upward forex trend

SBP’s reserves up $14.4m to $8.055bn

Read more stories