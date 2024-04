KARACHI: Police in Karachi shot down a suicide bomber and a militant on Friday as they attacked a vehicle carrying five Japanese nationals, all of whom survived, a police spokesperson said.

The Japanese survivors have been moved to a safe place in police custody, the police spokesperson, Abrar Hussain Baloch, said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack from any militant group.