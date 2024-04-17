Seven terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid from Afghanistan

Security Forces killed seven terrorists Wednesday as they attempted to infiltrate the Afghan border, according to the military's media wing.

The movement of a group of seven terrorists trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border was detected by security forces in North Waziristan, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

After an intense firefight, all seven territories were sent to hell, according to the ISPR statement.

A significant number of weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the dead terrorists.

Pakistan has consistently asked the Interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on its side of the border, according to the statement.

"The interim Afghan government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan," it said.

The statement closed by saying that Pakistan's security forces are committed to protecting its borders and eradicating the threat of terrorism from the nation.

The militants' attempt to infiltrate was thwarted amid a rising number of attacks on security forces in Pakistan.

Last week, two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) which also saw a “high-value terrorist” being killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner district.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Havildar Mudassar Mehmood, 36, a resident of Rawalpindi, and Lance Naik Haseeb Javed, 27, a resident of district Poonch Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Last month, six persons, including five Chinese engineers, were killed in a suspected suicide attack in Besham.

The bombing followed a March 20 attack on a strategic port used by China in the southwestern province of Balochistan and a March 25 assault on a naval air base, also in the southwest.