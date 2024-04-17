AIRLINK 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
DFML 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.37%)
DGKC 70.70 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.72%)
FFBL 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.61%)
FFL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HBL 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.58%)
MLCF 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
OGDC 131.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.76%)
PAEL 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PIAA 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.48%)
PPL 112.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 28.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.57%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SEARL 58.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.36%)
SNGP 65.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.22%)
SSGC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
TELE 8.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
TRG 69.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.13%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,304 Decreased By -13.1 (-0.18%)
BR30 23,950 Decreased By -155.6 (-0.65%)
KSE100 70,333 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.21%)
KSE30 23,121 Decreased By -82 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Seven terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid from Afghanistan

  • Military’s media wing says interim Afghan government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of its soil by terrorists against Pakistan
BR Web Desk Published 17 Apr, 2024 09:23pm

Security Forces killed seven terrorists Wednesday as they attempted to infiltrate the Afghan border, according to the military's media wing.

The movement of a group of seven terrorists trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border was detected by security forces in North Waziristan, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

After an intense firefight, all seven territories were sent to hell, according to the ISPR statement.

A significant number of weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the dead terrorists.

Pakistan has consistently asked the Interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on its side of the border, according to the statement.

"The interim Afghan government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan," it said.

The statement closed by saying that Pakistan's security forces are committed to protecting its borders and eradicating the threat of terrorism from the nation.

The militants' attempt to infiltrate was thwarted amid a rising number of attacks on security forces in Pakistan.

Last week, two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) which also saw a “high-value terrorist” being killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner district.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Havildar Mudassar Mehmood, 36, a resident of Rawalpindi, and Lance Naik Haseeb Javed, 27, a resident of district Poonch Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Last month, six persons, including five Chinese engineers, were killed in a suspected suicide attack in Besham.

The bombing followed a March 20 attack on a strategic port used by China in the southwestern province of Balochistan and a March 25 assault on a naval air base, also in the southwest.

TTP Afghan Taliban ISPR Pak Afghan border North Waziristan operation Gwadar terror attacks

Comments

200 characters
mustafa Apr 17, 2024 10:10pm
salute to our brave soldiers ...
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Seven terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid from Afghanistan

US urges Pakistan to prioritise, expand economic reforms

Rupee again sees marginal decline against US dollar

Sindh High Court orders Pakistan government to restore X in one week: lawyer

Equity trading: SECP files criminal complaint against 2 individuals on charges of front-running

Letter to finance minister: APTMA calls for ‘export-centric’ policies

Record high: gold continues to shine, reaches Rs251,900 per tola in Pakistan

Ali Rathore set to take charge as CEO Engro Fertilizers Limited

Dhaka-based Bank Asia looks to acquire Bank Alfalah Bangladesh

KSE-100 ends lower as investors book profits

Read more stories