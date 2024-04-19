Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Aurangzeb meets Donald Lu, other US officials

Read here for details.

Aurangzeb expects to avoid wild rupee devaluation as govt engages IMF: report

Read here for details.

MARI successfully drills another appraisal well in Sindh

Read here for details.

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $14.4mn, now stand at $8.05bn

Read here for details.

Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 65% in 1QCY24

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s power generation falls over 8% year-on-year

Read here for details.