AIRLINK 67.90 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (4.14%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.54%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.13%)
FCCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.48%)
FFBL 30.37 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.33%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 113.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.48%)
HUBC 130.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
KOSM 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.23%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.62%)
OGDC 131.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.34%)
PAEL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
PIAA 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PPL 112.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
PRL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
PTC 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.23%)
SEARL 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.47%)
SNGP 65.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.69%)
SSGC 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.45%)
TRG 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.39%)
UNITY 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,330 Increased By 35 (0.48%)
BR30 23,870 Increased By 16.1 (0.07%)
KSE100 70,464 Increased By 174.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 23,206 Increased By 35.2 (0.15%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates April 18, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 19 Apr, 2024 08:58am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Aurangzeb meets Donald Lu, other US officials

Read here for details.

  • Aurangzeb expects to avoid wild rupee devaluation as govt engages IMF: report

Read here for details.

  • MARI successfully drills another appraisal well in Sindh

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $14.4mn, now stand at $8.05bn

Read here for details.

  • Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 65% in 1QCY24

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s power generation falls over 8% year-on-year

Read here for details.

