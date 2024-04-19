BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates April 18, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Aurangzeb meets Donald Lu, other US officials

- Aurangzeb expects to avoid wild rupee devaluation as govt engages IMF: report

- MARI successfully drills another appraisal well in Sindh

- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $14.4mn, now stand at $8.05bn

- Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 65% in 1QCY24

- Pakistan’s power generation falls over 8% year-on-year

