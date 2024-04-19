AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.94%)
DFML 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.31%)
DGKC 69.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.05%)
FCCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFBL 29.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
HBL 114.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
HUBC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
KOSM 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.59%)
MLCF 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 132.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
PAEL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
PIAA 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.56%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
PPL 112.85 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.65%)
PRL 29.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.59%)
PTC 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.4%)
SEARL 57.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.16%)
SNGP 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TELE 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TRG 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.9%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.3%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 7,295 Decreased By -9.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 23,854 Decreased By -96 (-0.4%)
KSE100 70,290 Decreased By -43.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 23,171 Increased By 50.4 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-19

Zardari’s address: Joint sitting of parliament drowned in din

AFP Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari, Thursday, addressed a joint sitting of Parliament amid the protest of opposition members and the absence of all military chiefs.

The Chief of Army Staff, Syed Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and other services’ chiefs did not attend the traditional address to the joint-sitting of Parliament of the civilian Commander-in-Chief of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The seats for military chiefs were reserved and their names were pasted on the headrests of the chairs in the gallery of the house.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, some diplomats and high-ranking officials were also absent.

Chairman of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Mahmud Khan Achakzai who had contested election for the office of Presidency also did not attend the joint-sitting of the Parliament. The opposition members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) continued their protest during the whole speech of the President.

The noise of the opposition members was so high that the voice of the president was difficult to hear. The opposition members carried placards and pictures of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. They raised slogans “Go, Zardari Go,” and “Release Imran Khan”. During the speech of the president, some opposition members continually whistled and blew trumpets.

When the president reached the dais for speech, the opposition members stood from their seats and gathered at the steps in front of the dais of the Speaker and started chanting slogans.

As soon as the president began speaking, slogans from PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council lawmakers reverberated in the House as they chanted “Go, Zardari Go” while also carrying posters.

However, the president — who had a framed photo of his late wife ex-prime minister Benazir Bhutto — was undeterred by the ruckus and powered on with his speech, which was at times drowned out by the sloganeering.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

parliament CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza President Asif Ali Zardari

Comments

200 characters

Zardari’s address: Joint sitting of parliament drowned in din

Saudi business tycoons due shortly: PM

Fund for hiring top-notch professionals: Aurangzeb asked to engage with corporate sector

Minister rules out PKR devaluation

Global investors apprised about upward forex trend

SBP’s reserves up $14.4m to $8.055bn

Discos officials conniving with power thieves to face the music

PM seeks urgent plan to revamp transmission system, Discos

Appellate Tribunal: FBR issues guidelines for implementation of orders

Dar hints at resumption of Pakistan-India trade ties?

PM forms body to probe MTL underutilisation

Read more stories