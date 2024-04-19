AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
Trust land worth Rs40bn recovered: Sadal

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

LAHORE: Chairman One-Man Commission (OMC) Shoaib Sadal has said that Rs40 billion worth trust land has been recovered from illegal occupants while Rs2 billion received in arrears as cash recovery was made.

Shoaib Sadal, the head of the One-Man Commission (OMC) appointed by the Supreme Court, said this while giving a briefing to the media representatives after the review meeting held at the ETP Board head office.

All the powers are being used to protect the lands and historical heritage under the management of the board. With the support of FIA and police, the commission has completed its desired targets, while we have been helped by modern technology including SPARCO for efficient operation, Shoaib said. Efforts are also being made to further increase the income of the Board and dispose of valuable properties with the support of FIA, he added.

In response to a question, Chairman Board Arshad Farid Khan said that the occupation of the Samadhi in Gujranullah is being restored. The Secretary ETPB informed the media representatives that a special squad has been formed to further improve the operations against the occupying groups across the country, which prepares a report on a daily basis.

The Chairman OMC along with the secretary board and other officers visited the historic Jain Temple and Balmiki Temple Neela Gumbad and also visited Gurudwara Dera Sahib and appreciated the arrangements made by the Trust Board in the temple and gurudwaras.

On this occasion, Board Chairman Arshad Farid Khan, Secretary Board Farid Iqbal, Legal Advisor Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar, Director FIA Saqib Sultan, Adeel Ahmad CA, Registrar Fayyaz Ahmed, Uzmi Shahzad besides FIA, Federal Audit and Board officers were also present.

