Politicians: Plea against attribution of buildings dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition being not maintainable filed against attribution of government buildings, parks, and hospitals to politicians, ruling elites and feudal lords.

The court observed that unnecessary litigation wastes the court time.

The petitioner Mashkoor Hussain furnished a list of 23 public places, hospitals and schools named after different politicians, including former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The petitioner through his counsel alleged that Imam Bibi Maternity Hospital, Sialkot, named after the mother of Allama Iqbal, has been renamed after the late father of Defence Minister Khwaja Asif as Khwaja Safdar Hospital.

He argued there is no logic in naming or renaming the public places after the politicians and others.

He asked the court to declare that naming, renaming any street, road, government institute, town, or city after the name of any individual as illegal, unlawful and against the basic rights of citizens of respective areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024