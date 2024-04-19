Int’l Layer Quality moot held: ‘Need for joint efforts to address poultry issues’

FAISALABAD: “It is need of the hour for the collaborated efforts to address the poultry issues including health, cost of production, and feed at local level.”

It was stated by the speakers at the International Layer Quality Conference 2024 arranged under the auspices of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad and World Poultry Science Association at UAF.

Chairing the inaugural session, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said the poultry industry is a major source of protein and meat supply in the country. We have to take the concrete measures to address its problems faced by the industry.

He said that last year, Pakistan imported $ 1 billion worth of soybeans and $ 4 billion worth of edible oil. He said that the UAF has planted more than 1000 demonstration farmer fields of soybean last year and plans to promote its soybeans cultivation at farmers’ fields on 1,500,000 acres next year.

He said that 30 to 40 percent of the poultry feed requirements can be obtained by cultivating soybeans on the said acres. He added that UAF has introduced new varieties soybeans that are bringing tangible results.

Dean Animal Husbandry Dr Qamar Bilal said that more scientific work has to be done on the issue of health and mortality of chickens to tackle this challenge. He said that poultry has emerged as the second largest industry in Pakistan and academia will overcome its problems by developing industry linkages and also provide new employment opportunities.

President of World Poultry Science Association Hussain Ahmed said that the production of local soybeans is applauded step in which University of Agriculture Faisalabad is playing its active role. He said that experts have to step up efforts to provide science-based solutions to diseases, climate change and other problems faced by the poultry industry.

He said that Poultry Association is playing its pivotal role for the promotion of this industry.

Dean Veterinary Sciences Dr Farzana Rizvi while appreciating the growth of the poultry industry expressed hope that in the coming years it will not only play better the economy but also help in food security.

He said that the University of Agriculture was taking all possible steps to develop the poultry industry.

Dr Kashif Salemi said that discussions and researches for the improvement of poultry have been presented in this layer conference so that the poultry sector can be developed on scientific basis by strengthening the industry-academia relationship.

