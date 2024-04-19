JI chief announces nationwide anti-govt protest movement

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has declared a nationwide protest movement against the government formed on fraudulent grounds and on the basis of Form 47, asking workers to get ready for it.

He invited political parties who share the belief that the people's mandate has been compromised in recent elections to unite with JI in this endeavour.

In his inaugural address upon assuming office and taking oath as JI chief Pakistan at Mansoorah on Thursday, he emphasized the imperative for institutions to remain apolitical, asserting that the responsibility to govern lies solely with duly elected representatives.

JI, he reiterated, upholds the sanctity of the constitution and advocates for peaceful political dissent.

Rehman attributed the nation's woes, spanning over 76 years, to systemic corruption and inefficiency, calling on those in power to acknowledge their failures. He rallied JI members to mobilize for a mass movement against the entrenched corrupt practices.

The swearing-in ceremony was graced by former JI Emir Sirajul Haq and other dignitaries, with a significant turnout of JI supporters and members of diverse backgrounds. The session was moderated by the JI secretary-general Amirul Azim, who announced an upcoming protest, the Gaza March, scheduled in front of the US Consulate in Lahore on April 20th, led by Hafiz Naeem himself.

Paying homage to the esteemed legacy of former JI Emirs Syed Maududi, Mian Tufail, Qazi Hussain Ahmad, Syed Munawar Hassan and Sirajul Haq, Rehman underscored the party's commitment to continue its struggle under the guidelines they established. He reiterated JI's global vision, transcending sectarian divides and regional biases in pursuit of an inclusive Islamic movement.

Rehman outlined JI's multifaceted agenda, including the "Banu Qabil Program" aimed at providing education to one million children, addressing concerns over the prevailing biased educational system, advocating for the rights of women, and prioritizing youth empowerment as pivotal for the nation's future. He said the JI would continue raising the issue of missing persons. He extended an invitation to all citizens to join JI in their fight against corrupt system. He said the country was like a mosque for the JI, vowing to continue struggle for its protection and safety.

Regarding foreign policy, Rehman expressed opposition to any trade agreements with India at the expense of Kashmiri lives and pledged unwavering support for the people of Palestine. He lamented the stalled progress on the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline, attributing it to external pressures. He also criticized the inflated electricity tariffs from Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Rehman affirmed JI's willingness to engage in dialogue to fortify democracy, albeit within principled parameters. He reiterated JI's stance on CPEC, saying the people of Pakistan sought answer why the work on CPEC was not in progress. He reaffirmed the significance of Pakistan's friendship with China.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024