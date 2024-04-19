AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.94%)
DFML 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.31%)
DGKC 69.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.05%)
FCCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFBL 29.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
HBL 114.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
HUBC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
KOSM 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.59%)
MLCF 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 132.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
PAEL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
PIAA 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.56%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
PPL 112.85 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.65%)
PRL 29.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.59%)
PTC 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.4%)
SEARL 57.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.16%)
SNGP 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TELE 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TRG 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.9%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.3%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 7,295 Decreased By -9.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 23,854 Decreased By -96 (-0.4%)
KSE100 70,290 Decreased By -43.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 23,171 Increased By 50.4 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-19

JI chief announces nationwide anti-govt protest movement

Safdar Rasheed Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has declared a nationwide protest movement against the government formed on fraudulent grounds and on the basis of Form 47, asking workers to get ready for it.

He invited political parties who share the belief that the people's mandate has been compromised in recent elections to unite with JI in this endeavour.

In his inaugural address upon assuming office and taking oath as JI chief Pakistan at Mansoorah on Thursday, he emphasized the imperative for institutions to remain apolitical, asserting that the responsibility to govern lies solely with duly elected representatives.

JI, he reiterated, upholds the sanctity of the constitution and advocates for peaceful political dissent.

Rehman attributed the nation's woes, spanning over 76 years, to systemic corruption and inefficiency, calling on those in power to acknowledge their failures. He rallied JI members to mobilize for a mass movement against the entrenched corrupt practices.

The swearing-in ceremony was graced by former JI Emir Sirajul Haq and other dignitaries, with a significant turnout of JI supporters and members of diverse backgrounds. The session was moderated by the JI secretary-general Amirul Azim, who announced an upcoming protest, the Gaza March, scheduled in front of the US Consulate in Lahore on April 20th, led by Hafiz Naeem himself.

Paying homage to the esteemed legacy of former JI Emirs Syed Maududi, Mian Tufail, Qazi Hussain Ahmad, Syed Munawar Hassan and Sirajul Haq, Rehman underscored the party's commitment to continue its struggle under the guidelines they established. He reiterated JI's global vision, transcending sectarian divides and regional biases in pursuit of an inclusive Islamic movement.

Rehman outlined JI's multifaceted agenda, including the "Banu Qabil Program" aimed at providing education to one million children, addressing concerns over the prevailing biased educational system, advocating for the rights of women, and prioritizing youth empowerment as pivotal for the nation's future. He said the JI would continue raising the issue of missing persons. He extended an invitation to all citizens to join JI in their fight against corrupt system. He said the country was like a mosque for the JI, vowing to continue struggle for its protection and safety.

Regarding foreign policy, Rehman expressed opposition to any trade agreements with India at the expense of Kashmiri lives and pledged unwavering support for the people of Palestine. He lamented the stalled progress on the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline, attributing it to external pressures. He also criticized the inflated electricity tariffs from Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Rehman affirmed JI's willingness to engage in dialogue to fortify democracy, albeit within principled parameters. He reiterated JI's stance on CPEC, saying the people of Pakistan sought answer why the work on CPEC was not in progress. He reaffirmed the significance of Pakistan's friendship with China.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

protests JI JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

Comments

200 characters

JI chief announces nationwide anti-govt protest movement

Saudi business tycoons due shortly: PM

Fund for hiring top-notch professionals: Aurangzeb asked to engage with corporate sector

Minister rules out PKR devaluation

Global investors apprised about upward forex trend

SBP’s reserves up $14.4m to $8.055bn

Discos officials conniving with power thieves to face the music

PM seeks urgent plan to revamp transmission system, Discos

Appellate Tribunal: FBR issues guidelines for implementation of orders

Dar hints at resumption of Pakistan-India trade ties?

PM forms body to probe MTL underutilisation

Read more stories