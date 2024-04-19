AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
CS for expediting Jamshoro-Sehwan dual carriageway project

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah held another meeting here to review the construction of the dual carriageway road from Jamshoro to Sehwan and related issues.

He said that NHA has delayed a lot in construction of this road. He regretted that precious lives are being lost due to non-completion of the road. He said that he was told that 115 people died and 317 were injured from 2019 till now, which is very sad.

Giving a briefing, NHA officials said that the dual carriageway will be completed by June 2024. They said that there are ten dangerous sharp turns on the Indus Highway, which cause ninety percent of accidents.

Chief Secretary further said that water flows should be taken care in the view of climate changes, culverts should be constructed in the carriageway and road should be constructed considering the rains of 2022. Motorway police was directed to increase the number of patrolling police, besides establishing a control room.

Another meeting about the development carried out in Hyderabad was conducted by the chief secretary Sindh. He was briefed by Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro about the construction of Abdul Sattar Edhi Road and Autobahn Road. He said encroachments and a high transmission line of HESCO are the big hindrances in construction of these roads. Chief Secretary directed the commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Qureshi to make it convenient to remove those obstacles.

Construction Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah Jamshoro Sehwan

