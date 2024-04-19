AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
COAS for advancing existing military cooperation with Turkiye

NNI Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Metin Gürak on Thursday met with General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at General Headquarters, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

The discussion encompassed various topics of mutual interest, spanning defense, training, and initiatives aimed at bolstering regional peace and stability.

Both sides acknowledged the robust relationship between their nations and committed to expanding defense collaboration further.

The COAS underscored the imperative of advancing existing military cooperation between their armed forces.

The visiting dignitary commended Pakistan's efforts in fostering regional peace and stability, as well as the Pakistan Army's role in combating terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at GHQ, the Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Army paid respects at Yadgar-e-Shuhada by laying a floral wreath. A well-presented contingent of the Pakistan Army rendered a guard of honor to the esteemed visitor.

