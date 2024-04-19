AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.94%)
DFML 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.31%)
DGKC 69.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.05%)
FCCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFBL 29.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
HBL 114.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
HUBC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
KOSM 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.59%)
MLCF 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 132.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
PAEL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
PIAA 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.56%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
PPL 112.85 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.65%)
PRL 29.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.59%)
PTC 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.4%)
SEARL 57.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.16%)
SNGP 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TELE 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TRG 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.9%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.3%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 7,295 Decreased By -9.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 23,854 Decreased By -96 (-0.4%)
KSE100 70,290 Decreased By -43.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 23,171 Increased By 50.4 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-19

Reference against Sindh CM: AC adjourns hearing of SNPC-I and SNPC-II reference

Fazal Sher Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Thursday, adjourned the hearing of the Sindh Nooriabad Power Companies (SNPC-I and SNPC-II) reference against Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and others due to an appeal pending before the Supreme Court filed against the ruling of the apex court that struck down some amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the case, remarked that the court would wait till the final order of the SC on the appeal.

Shah appeared before the court along with his counsel Arshad Tabraz and the court marked his attendance and later allowed him to go.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, Usman Masood, also attended the hearing of the case.

The defence counsel while arguing before the court said that the proceedings of the case cannot proceed further following the order of the Supreme Court judgment, which struck down the amendments to the country’s anti-graft law. The case was transferred to another court but after an apex court’s order, it was sent back to the NAB.

He told the court that all the accused were coming from Karachi for a hearing. He requested to grant a long date for the next hearing.

The judge remarked that the court would wait for the final decision of the Supreme Court and adjourned the hearing of the case till June 26.

The NAB, in 2020, filed a corruption reference against Murad Ali Shah and 16 other accused, Omni group’s Anwar Majeed, Khursheed Anwar Jamali, and others for corruption and money laundering through SNPC-I and SNPC-II by establishing two power plants at Nooriabad, Sindh.

Talking to reporters, Shah said that the total production of wheat in Sindh province is over four million tons.

The caretaker government had imported wheat which has created wheat price issues, he said, adding that his government is making efforts to ensure that farmers sell wheat at better rates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Murad Ali Shah NAB accountability court NAO Nasir Javed Rana

Comments

200 characters

Reference against Sindh CM: AC adjourns hearing of SNPC-I and SNPC-II reference

Saudi business tycoons due shortly: PM

Fund for hiring top-notch professionals: Aurangzeb asked to engage with corporate sector

Minister rules out PKR devaluation

Global investors apprised about upward forex trend

SBP’s reserves up $14.4m to $8.055bn

Discos officials conniving with power thieves to face the music

PM seeks urgent plan to revamp transmission system, Discos

Appellate Tribunal: FBR issues guidelines for implementation of orders

Dar hints at resumption of Pakistan-India trade ties?

PM forms body to probe MTL underutilisation

Read more stories