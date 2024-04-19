AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.94%)
DFML 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.31%)
DGKC 69.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.05%)
FCCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFBL 29.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
HBL 114.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
HUBC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
KOSM 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.59%)
MLCF 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 132.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
PAEL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
PIAA 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.56%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
PPL 112.85 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.65%)
PRL 29.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.59%)
PTC 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.4%)
SEARL 57.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.16%)
SNGP 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TELE 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TRG 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.9%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.3%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 7,295 Decreased By -9.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 23,854 Decreased By -96 (-0.4%)
KSE100 70,290 Decreased By -43.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 23,171 Increased By 50.4 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-19

14-member Balochistan cabinet takes oath today

INP Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

QUETTA: A-14 member Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that a 14-member provincial cabinet will take oath on Friday.

In a statement issued here, the spokesperson said that Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar will administer the oath to 14 ministers in a ceremony scheduled to begin at 12noon.

Earlier the Balochistan government decided to form the provincial cabinet after Eid-ul-Fitr. Shahid Rind said that there is a consensus among the allies of the Balochistan government on the formula of cabinet formation.

“The swearing-in ceremony was scheduled a few days ago but could not be held as Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti had to fly abroad for the medical check-up of his brother,” the Balochistan government spokesperson added.

It is pertinent to mention here that except Balochistan, the cabinets have been formed in all other provinces as well the centre.

Balochistan government Balochistan cabinet Abdul Wali Kakar

Comments

200 characters

14-member Balochistan cabinet takes oath today

Saudi business tycoons due shortly: PM

Fund for hiring top-notch professionals: Aurangzeb asked to engage with corporate sector

Minister rules out PKR devaluation

Global investors apprised about upward forex trend

SBP’s reserves up $14.4m to $8.055bn

Discos officials conniving with power thieves to face the music

PM seeks urgent plan to revamp transmission system, Discos

Appellate Tribunal: FBR issues guidelines for implementation of orders

Dar hints at resumption of Pakistan-India trade ties?

PM forms body to probe MTL underutilisation

Read more stories