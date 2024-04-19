AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
High-level talks with Chief of Turkish General Staff held

Nuzhat Nazar Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: General Metin Gürak, Chief of the Turkish General Staff, engaged in high-level discussions with Pakistani military officials to bolster bilateral military cooperation.

In a meeting with General Asim Munir, chief of army staff (COAS), at GHQ, both sides emphasised the importance of enhancing defence collaboration and regional stability. During the discussions, various topics including defence, training, and initiatives to promote peace were addressed. The COAS highlighted the necessity of advancing military cooperation between the two nations.

In another meeting, General Metin Gürak met with General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters related to enhancing the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation were discussed. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to forge deeper strategic ties.

