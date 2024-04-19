Case against KP CM: Court summons witnesses, adjourns hearing till today

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Thursday, summoned witnesses in a case of possessing illegal weapons and liquor registered against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Civil judge Sohib Bilal, while hearing the case, summoned witnesses and adjourned the case till April 19 (today).

At the start of the hearing, Ganpadur’s counsel filed an application seeking an exemption for his client for one day which the court approved.

Later, the court summoned witnesses and adjourned the hearing till Friday (today).

