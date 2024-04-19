Punjab CM inaugurates ‘Besakhi’ festival

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Zero Line Kartarpur Sharif in Kheti Sahib to officially inaugurate ‘Besakhi’ by harvesting the golden crop of wheat with a golden sickle.

She expressed happiness on the honour of harvesting in Baba Gurunanak’s field.

She visited Pak Darshan Deodhi.

Sikh pilgrims welcomed Madam Chief Minister on reaching Pak Darshan. Sikh women warmly greeted Madam Chief Minister with folded hands. Sikh youths performed traditional gatka.

The CM also visited Sarovar (Holy Pond), Samadhi (Prayer Hall), Guru Ghar and had darshan of Sangat.

Indian Sikh Jatha leader appreciated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s initiatives and arrangements. He thanked her for the love and care, and said, “We all are proud of daughter of Punjab becoming the Chief Minister.” President Delhi Goroband Committee Raminder Singh Bumrah draped Sarupa (shawl) on Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Diljit Singh Sarnan presented Kirpan and other gifts to her. Sarupa (Shawl) and gifts were also presented to Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

At Samadhi, the granthi head started the ceremony with a prayer. Provincial Minister for Minorities Ramesh Singh Arora welcomed the Chief Minister. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif greeted the Sikh delegation and inspected the holy well. She also visited the Sikh Art Gallery.

The CM sat and ate food with the pilgrims at the Sikh Langar Hall. She appreciated the quality of food, and interacted with the pilgrims in the Langar Hall. She also invited Sikh pilgrims to visit Punjab.

Moreover, the CM, while chairing a special meeting to have a detailed briefing on the Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Department, announced to issue “Himmat Card” and “Nigehban Card” for special persons under Baitul Mal.

She also directed to compile authentic data of special persons and also announced to launch a loan scheme for those persons with disabilities who are eligible to work. She said, “Special individuals will be given a loan of Rs 100,000 to 200,000 for financial independence. She decided to provide wheelchairs and other assistive devices to disabled persons. Recommendations for the formation of Women Protection Authority Task Force were considered in the meeting. She approved the establishment of VAWC centres in each division for the prevention of violence against women. The proposal to establish drug rehabilitation centres in each division was also reviewed. A proposal to make Skills Development Centres in Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad operational, besides establishing them in other districts, and an audit proposal for the NGOs working for special persons were reviewed in the meeting.

She sought a report on the implementation of ban on ramps and special persons’ bathrooms in government buildings. She said, “Bathrooms and ramps for disabled people must be made mandatory in every new government building.”

She gave in-principle approval for the digitization of Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024