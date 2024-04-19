Health insurance being fine- tuned: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif wants to pass on the real benefits of health insurance program to the common people and necessary changes are being made to facilitate the beneficiaries.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said this during a meeting with the CEO State Life Insurance Company (SLIC) Shoaib Javed Hussain.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr Ali Razaqque, COO Shamshad Ali Khan, CFO Bilal Butt, Director Procurement Mohammad Muneeb and Divisional Head SLIC Ashar were present.

In the meeting, various proposals were discussed to improve the health insurance program.

