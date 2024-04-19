AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.94%)
DFML 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.31%)
DGKC 69.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.05%)
FCCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFBL 29.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
HBL 114.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
HUBC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
KOSM 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.59%)
MLCF 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 132.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
PAEL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
PIAA 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.56%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
PPL 112.85 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.65%)
PRL 29.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.59%)
PTC 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.4%)
SEARL 57.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.16%)
SNGP 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TELE 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TRG 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.9%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.3%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 7,295 Decreased By -9.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 23,854 Decreased By -96 (-0.4%)
KSE100 70,290 Decreased By -43.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 23,171 Increased By 50.4 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-19

Oil holds near 3-week low

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

NEW YORK: Oil prices held near a three-week low on Thursday as investors weighed robust US jobs data and sanctions on Venezuela and Iran against global demand concerns and easing tensions in the Middle East.

Brent futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $87.46 a barrel by 1:05 p.m. EDT (1705 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.07. On Wednesday, both benchmarks closed at their lowest since March 27.

Increased interest in energy trading boosted open interest in Brent futures on the Intercontinental Exchange to its highest since February 2021 for a second day in a row on Wednesday.

In other energy markets, the drop in US diesel futures to a 15-week low, cut the heating oil crack spread, which measures refining profit margins, to its lowest since April 2023.

In the US, President Joe Biden’s administration said it wants to keep gasoline prices within current ranges as the country heads into its summer driving season.

Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits was unchanged at a low level last week, pointing to continued labor market strength.

US labor market resilience, which is driving the economy, together with elevated inflation have led financial markets and some economists to expect the US Federal Reserve could delay cutting interest rates until September.

Lower interest rates would reduce borrowing costs and could spur economic growth and demand for oil. In Europe, meanwhile, European Central Bank made it clear that an interest rate cut is coming in June but policymakers continued to differ on moves thereafter or how low interest rates can go before once again starting to stimulate the economy.

Oil prices Oil US labor market

Comments

200 characters

Oil holds near 3-week low

Saudi business tycoons due shortly: PM

Fund for hiring top-notch professionals: Aurangzeb asked to engage with corporate sector

Minister rules out PKR devaluation

Global investors apprised about upward forex trend

SBP’s reserves up $14.4m to $8.055bn

Discos officials conniving with power thieves to face the music

PM seeks urgent plan to revamp transmission system, Discos

Appellate Tribunal: FBR issues guidelines for implementation of orders

Dar hints at resumption of Pakistan-India trade ties?

PM forms body to probe MTL underutilisation

Read more stories