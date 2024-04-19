Interview with Kashif Hussain Shah - Executive Director, Skills360

“We aim to also create opportunities for job creation and economic growth.”

Coach360, a platform for mentoring and counseling young talent, recently expanded its scope of offerings with Skills360, one of the first privately owned EdTech institutes in Pakistan. With an objective to provide the youth with the knowledge and skills to incentivize the prospects of staying in the country for them as compared to traveling abroad to an uncertain future. BR Research recently sat down with Kashif Hussain Shah, the Executive Director of Skills360, to dive into greater detail about the project and its intended outcome.

Following are the edited excerpts:

BR Research: Could you share the inspiration behind the inception of Skills360, and how you envision it contributing to the education landscape in Pakistan?

Kashif Hussain: The idea for Skills360 comes from an acknowledgment of the pressing need to equip Pakistani youth with globally competitive skills. Observing the substantial talent drain from the country, we were driven to create a platform that could mitigate this issue by providing avenues for upskilling and empowerment right here in this country, as opposed to individuals risking everything to travel and live in a foreign country. Our vision for Skills360 is deeply embedded in the belief that by offering relevant and high-quality education, we can not only enhance individual prospects but also contribute significantly to the overall educational landscape of Pakistan.

Our vision for this platform was boosted further by the realization that traditional education systems often fail to equip students with the practical skills and knowledge demanded by the rapidly evolving global job market. Recognizing this gap, Skills360 was conceptualized as a solution to bridge the divide between formal education and the realities of the modern workforce. By offering a diverse range of courses and training programs curated to meet industry demands, we aim to empower Pakistani youth with the tools they need to succeed in the competitive landscape that exists today.

BRR: In Pakistan, brain drain is a massive concern for various segments of the economy and society. What are the underlying factors leading to this dilemma and how can upskilling the youth tackle this issue?

KH: Brain drain in Pakistan is a complicated issue since it is influenced by various factors such as limited job opportunities, inadequate access to quality education, and consistent instability on social, economic, and political fronts. These challenges compel many talented individuals to seek opportunities abroad, resulting in a significant loss of human capital for the country. It was recently reported that in the first three months of 2024 alone, more than 400,000 skilled individuals left the country in search of better prospects abroad. This number is troubling, especially considering that it comes after close to a million people have left the country almost every year since COVID.

Even in light of these alarming statistics, we believe that the phenomenon of brain drain is not one that is impossible to solve. Upskilling the youth undoubtedly presents a viable solution to this problem. By investing in education that is relevant in the modern world and offers youngsters the tools to showcase their skills on a global stage, we can address the root cause of brain drain in Pakistan. When individuals find the resources, they need to succeed in their home country, eventually, the urge to leave this country is bound to dwindle.

BRR: Empowering the youth is a crucial aspect of socio-economic development. How do Edtech platforms aim to harness the potential of young Pakistanis and equip them with the skills necessary for success in today's globalized economy?

KH: Edtech platforms play a pivotal role in harnessing the potential of young Pakistanis by offering accessible and flexible learning opportunities. These tools can help bridge the gap between traditional education and the demands of the globalized economy. Our platform, Skills360, for instance, serves as a catalyst for socio-economic development by empowering individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary for success in today's dynamic job market.

One of the key strengths of Edtech platforms lies in their ability to adapt to the evolving needs of learners and industries. While conventional education like degree programs may take years to evolve, courses offered by specialized platforms can tweak and transform quite rapidly. By leveraging technology and innovative teaching methodologies, these initiatives aim to deliver engaging and interactive learning experiences that resonate with today's digital-native generation.

With Skills360, besides just theoretical education, we offer mentoring opportunities from industry-leading professionals with a successful track record in various fields. As Skills360 is a program that falls under our Coach360 initiative, which is a comprehensive platform for career guidance that brings some of the most intellectual minds with decades of industry-leading experience together, we offer unprecedented support to youngsters from diverse fields. These individuals help nurture young minds and offer them insights that they’ve gathered over their careers. Additionally, from courses in cutting-edge technologies to soft skills development, we offer a comprehensive suite of programs designed to meet the diverse needs of learners and prepare them for the challenges and opportunities of the modern workforce.

BRR: With the rise of remote work opportunities, many individuals now earn in dollars, transcending geographical boundaries. How does Skills360 facilitate learners in capitalizing on such opportunities through upskilling and remote work readiness programs?

KH: Skills360 recognizes the growing trend of remote work and the opportunities it provides for individuals to earn in foreign currencies. Our platform is committed to facilitating learners in capitalizing on such prospects through targeted upskilling and offering knowledge and experience that is highly sought after worldwide. Our first two courses in graphic design and Content Management Systems (CMS) depict a carefully selected duo that is amongst the top skills that companies around the world hire for.

We understand that success in remote work requires more than just technical skills; it demands adaptability, effective communication, and self-discipline. In this regard, Skills360 will offer a range of courses and resources tailored to equip learners with the skills and competencies essential for thriving in remote work environments. At present, we provide everything from technical training in digital tools and platforms to workshops on time management and collaboration, we provide learners with the holistic support they need to succeed in remote work settings. Additionally, our platform facilitates connections with remote work opportunities and guides navigating the challenges associated with freelancing in the global marketplace.

BRR: Freelancing has emerged as a viable career option, offering flexibility and independence. However, Pakistani freelancers face massive hurdles when exporting their services around the globe. How do you think this challenge can be addressed?

KH: Freelancing is indeed a lucrative career option these days for many Pakistanis, as it offers a lot more besides just flexibility and independence. In order to address the challenges that freelancers face in this country though, a comprehensive approach is required that involves collaboration between government bodies, financial institutions, and private sector stakeholders.

These bodies need to come together with a focus on supporting freelancers in overcoming the hurdles that exist by providing training, resources, necessary regulation, and global advocacy. Over the years, we’ve witnessed some breakthroughs that are designed to facilitate the freelancing community like dedicated bank accounts and tax breaks but there is still a lot that needs to be done. Supportive policies and initiatives that create a conducive environment for freelancers to thrive, such as improving access to international payment gateways and fostering trust and transparency in online transactions, can substantially ease their professional lives.

BRR: Given the current trend towards remote working, what strategies does Skills360 employ to prepare learners for the challenges and opportunities associated with remote work environments?

KH: To prepare learners for the challenges and opportunities associated with remote work environments, Skills360 employs a variety of strategies. Our approach includes specific training on professional models, ethics, codes, and competencies suited for working remotely for any company around the world. Through a combination of online courses, interactive workshops, and practical experiences, we ensure that learners are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of remote work and succeed in virtual collaboration environments.

BRR: Beyond its impact on individual career trajectories, how does Skills360 contribute to addressing broader socio-economic issues such as brain drain in Pakistan?

KH: Brain drain in Pakistan is not an issue that can be solved by a single entity or individual, unfortunately. It requires a holistic effort in which Skills360 is playing its part by empowering individuals to have the same opportunities within the country that they believe exist abroad. By offering relevant and high-quality education, we enable them to contribute meaningfully to the local economy and society, thereby reducing the incentive to seek opportunities abroad. Additionally, by driving innovation and entrepreneurship, we aim to also create opportunities for job creation and economic growth within the country.

BRR: As we know, Skills360 is an initiative in collaboration with Probyte, could you speak to the importance of companies like ProByte stepping up to support platforms like Skills360 that aim to revolutionize the education landscape, particularly in Pakistan? How do you see this collaboration impacting the future of education in the region?

KH: The collaboration between Probyte and Skills360 highlights the importance of private sector involvement in revolutionizing the education landscape. By leveraging Probyte's expertise and resources, Skills360 can enhance the quality and reach of its offerings, ultimately benefiting learners across Pakistan. This collaboration represents a commitment to driving positive change and creating opportunities for socio-economic development through education.

As a leading technology company, Probyte recognizes the potential of Edtech platforms like Skills360 and is committed to supporting initiatives that empower individuals and contribute to the advancement of society. Together, we envision a future where all individuals have access to quality education and opportunities for personal and professional growth, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Moreover, collaborations set a precedent for other organizations to undertake similar projects whether in partnership or on their own where key issues like brain drain, in this case, are addressed in a sustainable manner.