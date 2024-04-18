AIRLINK 65.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.93%)
CNERGY 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
DFML 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
DGKC 69.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.34%)
FCCL 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
FFL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.65%)
HUBC 128.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.39%)
MLCF 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
PIAA 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PPL 112.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.51%)
PRL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.26%)
PTC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-6.27%)
SEARL 57.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.96%)
SNGP 66.39 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.07%)
SSGC 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.46%)
TPLP 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.25%)
TRG 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.81%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 7,291 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.17%)
BR30 23,955 Increased By 4.8 (0.02%)
KSE100 70,290 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.06%)
KSE30 23,093 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.12%)
Copper hits 22-month high as dollar rally pauses

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2024 03:09pm

London copper hit its highest in 22 months on Thursday, supported by a softer dollar as traders braced for a longer-than-expected monetary tightening in the United States.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.2% to $9,692.50 per metric ton by 0748 GMT, having hit $9,726 a ton earlier in the session, the highest since June 2022.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 2.8% at 78,780 yuan ($10,882.42) a ton. The dollar index was down, inching away from a five-and-a-half-month high hit on Tuesday.

Comments by Federal Reserve officials earlier this week cemented expectation of monetary settings remaining restrictive for a while longer.

A softer dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies. A trader said the price rallies across base metals were also exacerbated by short-covering.

LME aluminium increased 1% to $2,613 a ton, nickel advanced 1.4% to $18,485, lead climbed 1.5% to $2,188.50, and zinc rose 0.3% to $2,846.50.

SHFE aluminium increased 0.8% to 20,460 yuan a ton, nickel jumped 2.5% to 138,270 yuan, zinc climbed 1.7% to 22,840 yuan, and lead advanced 0.6% to 17,070 yuan.

LME tin climbed 3.6% to $33,945, its highest since June 2022.

Copper soars to 7-month high on Chinese plans to cut output

SHFE tin closed up 3.9% at 263,220 yuan, having hit 263,350 yuan earlier in the session, the highest since May 2022.

LME cash tin contract was traded at a $350-a-ton premium to the three-month contract, the biggest premium since July 2023, as inventories in LME-approved warehouses dropped to 4,045 tons, the lowest since July last year.

Meanwhile, falling LME aluminium stocks saw the cash-to-three-month discount at $1.23 a ton on Wednesday, tightening from a discount of $45.94 last Friday.

