AIRLINK 65.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.67%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
DFML 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
DGKC 70.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.25%)
FCCL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.75%)
FFL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
HBL 116.21 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.83%)
HUBC 129.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.65%)
KOSM 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
MLCF 37.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.87%)
OGDC 132.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.03%)
PAEL 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
PIAA 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.97%)
PIBTL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
PPL 112.90 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.7%)
PRL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
PTC 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.27%)
SNGP 66.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.47%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.86%)
TRG 69.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 7,311 Increased By 7.4 (0.1%)
BR30 24,049 Increased By 98.6 (0.41%)
KSE100 70,460 Increased By 126.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 23,159 Increased By 38.6 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Nokia sees stronger H2 after Q1 comparable profit grows less than expected

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2024 10:54am

Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia reported on Thursday a smaller rise than expected in first-quarter comparable operating profit as sales tumbled when operators reduced spending on 5G technology.

Operating profit excluding certain items of income and expenses grew to 597 million euros from a year-earlier 479 million, helped by cost cuts as constant-currency sales fell 19%.

Four analysts polled by LSEG had on average forecast a comparable profit of 663 million euros.

CEO Pekka Lundmark said continued improvement in order intake despite weak markets should boost the second half of 2024.

“We remain confident in a stronger second half and achieving our full year outlook,” he said in a statement.

The company repeated an outlook announced in January for a comparable operating profit in 2024 of 2.3-2.9 billion euros. Nokia in January forecast a demand recovery in the second half of 2024.

Swedish rival Ericsson on Tuesday said its sales would normalise in the second half after a period of decline.

TSMC Q1 profit rises 9%, beats market expectations

Both companies have shed thousands of jobs and are cutting costs in response to weak sales of 5G gear amid sluggish demand in North America and slowing investments in India.

Nokia’s comparable gross margin grew to 48.6% from 37.7% in the first quarter.

Nokia

Comments

200 characters

Nokia sees stronger H2 after Q1 comparable profit grows less than expected

Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

Demand & supply side: More work needs to be done: IMF official

Aurangzeb meets Donald Lu, other US officials

Global financial leaders vow support for Pakistan

World Bank concerned over delay in EDEIP completion for 3 Discos

Oil stabilises after sharp drop on demand concerns, easing of Middle East tension

UAE reels for a third day after record-breaking storm

FCA: CPPA-G plans to ‘extract’ Rs23bn from consumers

‘Kindly refrain from emailing Mr. Porter and Ms. Kozack...,’ IMF tells BR

SAB to link surplus sugar export to price stability in country

Read more stories