FCA: CPPA-G plans to ‘extract’ Rs23bn from consumers

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has planned to extract about Rs 23 billion from Discos consumers in April 2024 under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

National Electric Power Regulator Authority (Nepra) will hold a public hearing on April 26, 2024 on CPPA-G’s request of adjustment in Discos’ tariffs.

According to data submitted to Nepra, in April 2024, hydel generation was 2,217 GWh constituting 27.63 percent of total generation.

Power generation from local coal-fired power plants was 862 GWh in April 2024 which was 10.74 percent of total generation at a price of Rs 16.7779 per unit whereas generation from imported coal, HSD and furnace oil was zero.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 795 GWh (9.91 percent) at Rs 13.6875 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 1,658 GWh (20.67 percent of total generation) at Rs 22.1917 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 2,070 GWh at Rs 1.5488 per unit (25.79 per cent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 28 GWh at Rs 30.3729 per unit. Power generation, generation from baggasse recorded at 78 GWh price of which has been calculated at Rs 5.9822 per unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 205 GWh, 2.55 percent of total generation and solar at 110 GWh, 1.37 percent of total generation in April 2024.

The total energy generated was recorded at 8,023 GWh, at a basket price of Rs 8.3109 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs 66.680 billion.

According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to Discos in April 2024 was7,756 GWh at a rate of Rs 9.3819 total price of which was Rs 96.67 billion after addition of previous adjustment of Rs 7.615 billion.

The CPPA-G argues that since reference fuel charges for April 2024 were Rs 6.4417 per unit while actual fuel changes of Rs 9.3819 per unit, hence, positive adjustment of Rs 2.9402 per unit be granted.

Total amount to be recovered from consumers will be Rs 22.804 billion.

