Churra made chairman of FPCCI body

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2024 03:24am

KARACHI: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has appointed Shabbir Mansha Churra as the Chairman of the Pakistan-China Business Council of FPCCI for the year 2024-25.

Expressing his confidence in Shabbir Manshas abilities, Sheikh stated that given his extensive experience and exceptional leadership skills, Churra is the ideal choice for the position.

Shabbir Mansha Churra possesses remarkable expertise in resolving issues related to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Customs Department, Port, and Shipping. As the convener of the FPCCI Customs Valuation Committee, he played a pivotal role in addressing longstanding problems faced by exporters and importers in dealing with the Customs and Valuation Department.

Additionally, Mansha serves as the founder chairman of the Pakistan Artificial Leather Importers and Merchants Association.

President FPCCI further emphasised that Shabbir Mansha Churra, in his role as Chairman of the Pakistan-China Business Council, will actively contribute to bolstering bilateral trade and fostering friendly relations between Pakistan and China. Utilising his astute vision, strategic acumen, and capabilities, Churra is poised to maximize opportunities for the country's development and prosperity. FPCCI pledges full support and cooperation to the Council in this endeavour.

