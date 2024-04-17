AIRLINK 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
DFML 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.37%)
DGKC 70.70 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.72%)
FFBL 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.61%)
FFL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HBL 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.58%)
MLCF 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
OGDC 131.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.76%)
PAEL 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PIAA 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.48%)
PPL 112.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 28.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.57%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SEARL 58.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.36%)
SNGP 65.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.22%)
SSGC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
TELE 8.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
TRG 69.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.13%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,304 Decreased By -13.1 (-0.18%)
BR30 23,950 Decreased By -155.6 (-0.65%)
KSE100 70,333 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.21%)
KSE30 23,121 Decreased By -82 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK’s David Cameron urges G7 to impose new sanctions on Iran

AFP Published 17 Apr, 2024 03:40pm

LONDON: British Foreign Secretary David Cameron urged the G7 Wednesday to adopt new “coordinated sanctions” against Iran after its weekend attack on Israel, ahead of a meeting with counterparts from the Western-led grouping in Italy.

The United States said late Tuesday it would soon impose fresh sanctions on Iran’s missile and drone programme following the weekend assault, and that it expected its allies and partners to follow with parallel measures.

“What we want to see are coordinated sanctions against Iran,” Cameron told British media during a visit to Israel, accusing Tehran of being “behind so much of the malign activity in this region”.

“I think there’s more that we can do to show a united front,” he said of the G7, whose foreign ministers meet in Capri over the coming days.

Britain’s top diplomat argued Iran must be “given a clear unequivocal message” over its support for Palestinian group Hamas, its Lebanon-based ally Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi rebels. “I hope that will happen at the meeting,” he added.

Germany seeks further EU sanctions against Iran drones

Iran launched more than 300 missiles, drones and rockets against Israel over the weekend, in what it said was retaliation for a deadly strike on Tehran’s consulate in Damascus. Nearly all of the projectiles were intercepted, and there was little damage.

During his trip Wednesday to Israel, which coincided with a visit by German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, Cameron held talks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and is set to meet other senior leaders and officials.

They include Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Israel Katz, as well as Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa.

Asked about fears of a wider regional conflict, Cameron called the situation “very concerning”.

“It’s right to show solidarity with Israel. It’s right to have made our views clear about what should happen next but it’s clear the Israelis are making a decision to act,” he told UK broadcasters in brief remarks.

“We hope they do so in a way that does as little to escalate this as possible, and in a way that as I said yesterday, is smart as well as tough.”

United States Iran Hezbollah Gaza Hamas G7 David Cameron Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock Israel Hamas war Israel Hamas conflict G7 foreign ministers summit Iran’s missile

Comments

200 characters

UK’s David Cameron urges G7 to impose new sanctions on Iran

US urges Pakistan to prioritise, expand economic reforms

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal increase against US dollar

Letter to finance minister: APTMA calls for ‘export-centric’ policies

Qatar says Gaza ceasefire talks at ‘delicate phase’

Toshakhana vehicle reference: NAB clears Nawaz Sharif

Thunderstorm, rain expected in Karachi from today

Dubai reels from floods chaos after record rains

Dhaka-based Bank Asia looks to acquire Bank Alfalah Bangladesh

Oil dips as demand worries outweigh Middle East supply risks

Higher gains on securities: UBL’s profit up 12% during Jan-March

Read more stories