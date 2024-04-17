AIRLINK 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.35%)
Bark Air set for launch, will offer $8,000 flights for dogs

  • Airline catering exclusively to canine comfort set to take-off in May
BR Life & Style Published 17 Apr, 2024 04:39pm
Photo: Bark Air
Photo: Bark Air

Bark Air, a new airline dedicated to dogs and their caretakers, is set to begin offering flights on Gulfstream 550 private jets in May with all members of the family allowed in the main cabin.

The airline is set to operate once-a-week flights from New York to Los Angeles in each direction, as well as twice monthly from New York to London, added a report by Bloomberg earlier this month.

The company aims to “revolutionize flying for dogs”, it stated on its website.

Fares will begin at $6,000 one-way on the transcontinental US flights – a single ticket includes a seat for one person plus one dog – and $8,000 one-way on the transatlantic route.

“The current pricing is the most it will ever cost us to operate these flights, Matt Meeker, chief executive officer and co-founder of Bark, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

“If the demand is there, we have ways of lowering those prices.”

Private jet for dogs: first Dubai-London flight takes off, costs $9,925 per seat

The service will use secondary airports better able to accommodate private flights such as New York’s Westchester County Airport (HPN), Los Angeles’ Van Nuys Airport (VNY) and London’s Stansted Airport (STN), information on its website added.

Its first departures are scheduled for May 23 on jets owned and operated by charter company Talon Air.

The planes normally seat 14, not including flight crew, but the airline’s bookings will be limited to 10 people to ensure adequate space for four-legged passengers – who will get to sit anywhere on the plane even if its on owners’ laps, the floor or on the airplane’s couch.

A canine-specific menu will include ‘dog Champagne’ – chicken broth – that will be on offer as well as a play area.

Bark Air is a public charter operator. It is not a direct air carrier nor does it own or operate any aircraft, according to the company’s website.

It is operated by Bark Inc., the same company behind BarkBox, a subscription service for popular dog treats.

It currently boasts 2.3 million active monthly subscribers, according to Bloomberg.

