JAKARTA: The CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella will visit Indonesia at the end of April to discuss possible investments, the country’s communications minister said on Wednesday.

Indonesia has also reached out to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to make a similar visit, said minister Budi Arie Setiadi.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is currently in Indonesia, meeting with President Joko Widodo to discuss investment.