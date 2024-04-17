AIRLINK 67.79 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.48%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates April 16, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 17 Apr, 2024 08:58am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Attock Cement completes expansion of production capacity by 1.28mn tons

Read here for details.

  • Aurangzeb explains why Pakistan needs larger, longer IMF programme

Read here for details.

  • Govt pins increase in prices of petroleum products to global hike in rates

Read here for details.

  • Army reaffirms commitment to support govt achieve sustainable socioeconomic growth

Read here for details.

  • FM Dar assures full facilitation to Saudi Arabia for its investments in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz stresses need to fast-track first phase of Saudi investments

Read here for details.

