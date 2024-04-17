BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates April 16, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Attock Cement completes expansion of production capacity by 1.28mn tons
- Aurangzeb explains why Pakistan needs larger, longer IMF programme
- Govt pins increase in prices of petroleum products to global hike in rates
- Army reaffirms commitment to support govt achieve sustainable socioeconomic growth
- FM Dar assures full facilitation to Saudi Arabia for its investments in Pakistan
- PM Shehbaz stresses need to fast-track first phase of Saudi investments
