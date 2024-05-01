AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
Labour Day: PM Shehbaz, President Zardari reiterate commitment to labourers’ welfare

In his meesage on Labour Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that his government was committed to...
BR Web Desk Published May 1, 2024 Updated May 1, 2024 02:17pm

In his message on Labour Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that his government was committed to bringing the domestic labour legislation at par with global standards.

The day is marked every year, to commemorate the historic struggle of the working class across the world and pay homage to the martyrs of Chicago, who laid down their lives for labourers rights in Chicago on May 1, 1886.

As a result of sacrifices of labourers, their working hours were fixed and better working conditions became available to them.

Meanwhile, the prime minister honored the immense sacrifices of the workers who laid their lives while waging a relentless struggle for their rights, as per Radio Pakistan.

“We will continue our endeavours to improve the working and living conditions of our workers by further promoting their welfare through better housing, education, healthcare and social security benefits,” PM Shehbaz said in his message.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari reiterated government’s commitment to upholding the dignity of labourers and pay tribute to their historic struggle.

He urged Pakistani employers to adopt fair wage practices, take steps for worker safety and health, and ensure the provision of necessary training and protective equipment to labourers working in hazardous environments.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman, in his message on the occasion, said that the labourers have key role of labourers in the country’s economic development.

“Our religion Islam acknowledges the dignity of the laborer and the industrialists should ensure the welfare and safety of workers,” he said.

