KSA foreign minister meets PM

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has conveyed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of the Kingdom’s commitment to an enhanced strategic and economic partnership with Pakistan.

On Tuesday, the premier received the Saudi foreign minister, who is leading a high-powered delegation on an official visit to Pakistan.

The premier expressed his deep appreciation for the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and conveyed his sincerest wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

Saudi foreign minister to visit Pakistan on Monday

The prime minister underscored the significance accorded by Pakistan to its longstanding fraternal, economic and strategic relations with Saudi Arabia.

He said both countries had always stood together at all times.

While recalling his warm and productive meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Makkah earlier this month, the prime minister stated that the visit of the Saudi delegation led by the foreign minister, immediately after his visit, was a manifestation of the strong commitment of both countries to the strengthening of bilateral relations focused on mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

In this regard, the prime minister said that both sides needed to work closely to expedite the first phase of Saudi investments in Pakistan under the new arrangement.

The prime minister informed the delegation about the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and its initiatives to promote investment in Pakistan.

He also highlighted the key role of Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir and the cooperation of all institutions for the promotion of investment in the country through SIFC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024