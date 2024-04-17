PARTLY FACETIOUS: The difference between the Houses

“So what do you reckon is the difference between the House of the Bhutto Zardaris, the House of the Sharifs and the household of the man Who Must Remain Nameless.”

“The Bhutto Zardaris are following the tradition set by the Bhuttos, father and daughter…”

“I thought Zardari sahib has brought his own brand that may not be as much of a designer brand as the Bhuttos but…”

“I was referring to the brand of going and sitting in the national assembly instead of giving via Bhatinda as it were – via the province under their party’s administration.”

“Really, I was thinking more on the lines of education – the Bhutto Zardaris are much more educated than their Sharif counterparts…”

“Salman Shahbaz Sharif more than matches their levels…”

“Right, and the Sharif Brothers plus their firstborn match the education of Zardari sahib.”

“You are being facetious anyway, why did you refer to the Household of the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and the House of the other two?”

“Bani Gala is a Household and does not represent a House in the way that the Bhutto Zaradris and the Sharifs have.”

“Right but at the same time I acknowledge that the Household has only one member living there, the Third Wife, and let’s be honest she has injected something into our politics that was not there before.”

“I thought she was just a housewife with powers over the spirit world…”

“Stop right there, don’t be facetious.”

“Sorry, couldn’t resist, so what did she inject in our politics that wasn’t there before her?”

“Well, the element of poison, slow poison…”

“How slow is the poison, are we talking weeks, months or years?”

“I said don’t be facetious, anyway that element was opposed by the sisters who said that the Man Who Must Remain Nameless is hale and hearty remember, there was also an audio of the Third Wife and the lawyer…”

“Yes, I remember, but why would they go after her and not after the man himself?”

“She says that giving her poison gives him angst and so…”

“Does it?”

“I am not sure – but I do know that Bani Gala bedroom and bathroom must be more comfortable than a jail cell…”

“With or without cameras?”

“Hmmm, why not send one of the sisters to check up about the cameras and…”

“I don’t think the confidence level there is as low as…as…as the government’s effort to date to reduce its current non-development expenditure.”

“So who else? One of her own children?”

“Nah that won’t be acceptable to the government. How about setting up a joint investigation team…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

