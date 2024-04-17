CCPO urges special audit system for officers involved in corruption

LAHORE: Lahore Police Chief Bilal Siddique Kamyana has urged strict scrutiny and accountability measures, including a special audit system, for police officers and personnel involved in corruption. Bilal Siddique Kamyana stressed the need for divisional SPs to enhance supervision and command, ensure field working, and uphold police readiness in accordance with the law.

He said while chairing a review meeting at the Capital City Police Headquarters to assess the performance of the Cantonment and Model Town divisions. The meeting discussed various professional matters, including the overall law and order situation.

Addressing the meeting, the CCPO Lahore reiterated the commitment to enforce a zero-tolerance policy against incidents of violence, particularly those involving women and children abuses as per the vision of Chief Punjab Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He emphasised the swift accountability of individuals involved in such crimes.

Promoting the importance of improved coordination, he called for joint operations among various wings of Lahore Police to achieve better results and provide relief to the public. The CCPO expressed satisfaction over the arrest of gangs involved in drug smuggling by the Organized Crime Unit (OCU) and vowed to bring drug peddlers to logical conclusions.

