AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 69.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.3%)
FCCL 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.65%)
FFBL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.82%)
FFL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
GGL 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.23%)
HUBC 130.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.6%)
MLCF 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.48%)
OGDC 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PPL 113.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
PRL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.24%)
SEARL 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.65%)
SNGP 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.07%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
TRG 69.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 7,312 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.17%)
BR30 24,106 Increased By 48.2 (0.2%)
KSE100 70,484 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 23,203 Increased By 11.5 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-17

CCPO urges special audit system for officers involved in corruption

Safdar Rasheed Published 17 Apr, 2024 05:28am

LAHORE: Lahore Police Chief Bilal Siddique Kamyana has urged strict scrutiny and accountability measures, including a special audit system, for police officers and personnel involved in corruption. Bilal Siddique Kamyana stressed the need for divisional SPs to enhance supervision and command, ensure field working, and uphold police readiness in accordance with the law.

He said while chairing a review meeting at the Capital City Police Headquarters to assess the performance of the Cantonment and Model Town divisions. The meeting discussed various professional matters, including the overall law and order situation.

Addressing the meeting, the CCPO Lahore reiterated the commitment to enforce a zero-tolerance policy against incidents of violence, particularly those involving women and children abuses as per the vision of Chief Punjab Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He emphasised the swift accountability of individuals involved in such crimes.

Promoting the importance of improved coordination, he called for joint operations among various wings of Lahore Police to achieve better results and provide relief to the public. The CCPO expressed satisfaction over the arrest of gangs involved in drug smuggling by the Organized Crime Unit (OCU) and vowed to bring drug peddlers to logical conclusions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

corruption CCPO Maryam Nawaz Sharif Bilal Siddique Kamyana drug smuggling crimes

Comments

200 characters

CCPO urges special audit system for officers involved in corruption

24.8pc inflation forecast: IMF projects 2pc growth

Riyadh eyes significant investment in Pakistan: Saudi FM

KSA foreign minister meets PM

Jul-Feb LSM posts negative growth YoY

Investment: KSA assured of maximum support, facilitation

Amending hiring rules approved for SPPS recruitments

‘Delay’ by SEL in achieving COD: NTDC claims $13m LDs

‘Withheld’ renewable energy projects: PFREIF accuses Power Div of misguiding SIFC

Iran says working to safeguard oil exports in region

Oil price spike threatens IMF global outlook

Read more stories