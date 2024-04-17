AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 69.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.3%)
FCCL 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.65%)
FFBL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.82%)
FFL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
GGL 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.23%)
HUBC 130.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.6%)
MLCF 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.48%)
OGDC 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PPL 113.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
PRL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.24%)
SEARL 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.65%)
SNGP 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.07%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
TRG 69.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 7,312 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.17%)
BR30 24,106 Increased By 48.2 (0.2%)
KSE100 70,484 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 23,203 Increased By 11.5 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-17

Govt urged to announce wheat support price

Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2024 05:28am

LAHORE: Former chairman of the Public Accounts Committee Nadeem Afzal Chan has urged the Punjab government on Tuesday to follow the province of Sindh and announce support price of Rs 4000 per 40 kg for wheat procurement.

He was addressing a press conference at the Punjab Secretariat. He warned the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would consider holding protests in case the government fails to meet farmers' demands. Chan pointed out that the PPP had increased support price of wheat during 2008 to 2013, resulting in surplus wheat production in the country.

He criticized successive governments for neglecting the welfare of farmers, pointing out that while the government announced Rs 12 billion package for the industry during the pandemic, not a single penny was allocated for farmers. Chan insisted that the government must purchase every grain of surplus wheat. He also criticized accused the caretaker government of allowing imports instead of utilizing existing stocks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Wheat Nadeem Afzal Chan

Comments

200 characters

Govt urged to announce wheat support price

24.8pc inflation forecast: IMF projects 2pc growth

Riyadh eyes significant investment in Pakistan: Saudi FM

KSA foreign minister meets PM

Jul-Feb LSM posts negative growth YoY

Investment: KSA assured of maximum support, facilitation

Amending hiring rules approved for SPPS recruitments

‘Delay’ by SEL in achieving COD: NTDC claims $13m LDs

‘Withheld’ renewable energy projects: PFREIF accuses Power Div of misguiding SIFC

Iran says working to safeguard oil exports in region

Oil price spike threatens IMF global outlook

Read more stories