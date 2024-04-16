AIRLINK 67.58 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (4.63%)
BOP 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.5%)
CNERGY 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 71.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
FCCL 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
FFL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HBL 116.50 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.95%)
HUBC 131.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 4.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (8.99%)
MLCF 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.06%)
OGDC 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.56%)
PAEL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.93%)
PIAA 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
PPL 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
PTC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
SEARL 60.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.31%)
SNGP 67.07 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (2.95%)
SSGC 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TELE 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPLP 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.96%)
TRG 70.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.48%)
UNITY 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,353 Increased By 28.5 (0.39%)
BR30 24,307 Increased By 249.1 (1.04%)
KSE100 70,800 Increased By 255.7 (0.36%)
KSE30 23,298 Increased By 106.8 (0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Tesla’s global job cuts hit China sales team, sources say

Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2024 01:07pm

SHANGHAI: Tesla’s global job cuts are hitting China, the automaker’s biggest market after the United States, affecting staff in teams including sales, two sources briefed on the matter said.

CEO Elon Musk on Monday told staff in an internal memo seen by Reuters that the company is laying off more than 10% of its global workforce, as it grapples with falling sales and an intensifying price war for electric vehicles.

The two sources said some staff in Tesla’s China sales team were being notified, with one saying more than 10% were losing their jobs.

The second source said other teams were also impacted.

Tesla China did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Both sources declined to be named as they were not permitted to speak to media.

The Shanghai and Beijing local governments did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Tesla’s largest plant globally is based in Shanghai, while its China head office is in Beijing.

The cuts come as Tesla is facing increasing competition in China, the world’s largest auto market, where it has been locked in a fierce price war with rivals led by BYD that have been rolling out new models at speed.

The global cuts are a sign of cost pressures as Tesla invests in new models and artificial intelligence, analysts at Gartner and Hargreaves Lansdown said on Monday.

Tesla reported this month that its global vehicle deliveries in the first quarter fell for the first time in nearly four years.

China United States Shanghai BYD Tesla's global job cuts CEO Elon Musk

Comments

200 characters

Tesla’s global job cuts hit China sales team, sources say

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Global lender recommends tax policy reforms

Aurangzeb, USPBC team discuss investment

Infrastructure financing support: ADB wing rates TA as ‘successful, relevant’

Oil prices rise on China growth, Middle East tensions

World Bank quantifies Pakistan’s financing needs

IDEAS-2024: MoC hesitant about extending 100pc subsidy

Solar energy projects: PM orders swift steps towards foreign investment

NEECA convenes meeting: Plan to export green hydrogen to China, Japan will be discussed

Petroleum products: Foreign suppliers allowed to maintain inventories in bulk

Read more stories